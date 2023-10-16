Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $54,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.92. The company had a trading volume of 125,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,240. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.19 and a 200 day moving average of $213.92. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.22 and a 1 year high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

