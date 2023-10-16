Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Position Reduced by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,396,310,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $193.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.70 and a 1-year high of $215.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

