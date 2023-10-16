Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,188,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,951,000 after buying an additional 194,936 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,688,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,414,000 after buying an additional 38,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,487,000 after acquiring an additional 133,530 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $129.59 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.63 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

