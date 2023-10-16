Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $971,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $75.02. The company had a trading volume of 248,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,726. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.75.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

