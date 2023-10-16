Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $74.98. 1,603,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,940,782. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average is $75.67. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.33 and a 52-week high of $76.68.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
