Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Trimmed by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.4% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $39,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.22. 136,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,242. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.46. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.43 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

