Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $35,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,112,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.22. 136,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,242. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.43 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

