Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.89. The stock had a trading volume of 277,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,923. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.43 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.