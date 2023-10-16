Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Lifted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 142.3% in the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 89,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after buying an additional 52,596 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $155.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

