Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Cook Wealth Management Group LLC

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.1% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,478,790,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.40 on Monday, hitting $398.82. 591,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,757. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $404.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.13 and a twelve month high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

