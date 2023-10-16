Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,478,790,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $400.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,032,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,641. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $404.13 and a 200-day moving average of $396.92. The firm has a market cap of $320.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.13 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
