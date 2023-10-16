Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $400.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,179,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,493. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.13 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $320.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $404.13 and its 200 day moving average is $396.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

