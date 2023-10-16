Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Daniels&Tansey LLP

Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 13.9% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $42,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.07. 3,576,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,805. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.06. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $68.49 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.