Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 863,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,800,000 after buying an additional 46,793 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 71.7% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,790,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,180,000 after purchasing an additional 181,499 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $69.45 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $68.49 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

