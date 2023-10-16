Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $401,000.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
BNDX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 822,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,720. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $49.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.52.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
