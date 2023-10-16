Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stake Boosted by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $47.77. 115,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,078. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

