Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,058. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

