Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 75,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUSB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,224 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

