Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Daniels&Tansey LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Daniels&Tansey LLP trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.9% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.67. 2,096,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,390. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.85 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

