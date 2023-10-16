Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $137.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $126.04 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

