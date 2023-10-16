Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,425. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

