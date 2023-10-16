Velocys (LON:VLS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.90

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 2303795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.12. The stock has a market cap of £16.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

