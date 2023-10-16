Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.18

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.18 and last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 155287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on VTYX. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of -0.34.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 49,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,476,034.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,439,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,442,239.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 49,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,476,034.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,439,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,442,239.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $873,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,512,911 shares in the company, valued at $44,040,839.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,525 shares of company stock worth $8,684,607 in the last ninety days. 24.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 18.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 34.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 101.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 24,666 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 72.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after buying an additional 153,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 138.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 36,720 shares in the last quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

