VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, New Street Research initiated coverage on VEON in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

VEON stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. VEON has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of VEON by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282,470 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,162 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 264,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VEON by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,914 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of VEON by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,018,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

