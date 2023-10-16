Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.07.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $120.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.16. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

