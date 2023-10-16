Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 86 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,880,000 after purchasing an additional 141,337 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $150.17 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $137.76 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

