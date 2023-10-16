Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,556,949,000 after purchasing an additional 260,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,120,000 after acquiring an additional 387,018 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Workday by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,064,000 after acquiring an additional 126,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.82.

Workday Stock Down 0.4 %

WDAY stock opened at $214.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.69, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.25. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $252.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.18 and a 200-day moving average of $215.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

