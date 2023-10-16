Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $138.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

