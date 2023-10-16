Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 9,188.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,246 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 26,257.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,099 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $74.47 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

