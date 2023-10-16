Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 93,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,134,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 61,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $207.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $126.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

