Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:T opened at $14.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

