Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BCE by 88.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 40.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 33.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth about $59,161,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet cut BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

BCE Trading Down 0.1 %

BCE stock opened at $37.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. Equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.32%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

