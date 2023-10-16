Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Moelis & Company worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 121.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $268,559.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $68,143.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,180.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $268,559.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,593 shares of company stock valued at $605,486 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MC opened at $43.61 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $179.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 452.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $35.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.