Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 530 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $63.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

