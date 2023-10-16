Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 77 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Cummins by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $227.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.46. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.86.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

