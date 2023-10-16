Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 132.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 284,714 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,825,000 after buying an additional 162,417 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 30.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 22.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after buying an additional 36,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of STX opened at $68.43 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $74.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.17.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $151,058.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,204.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $151,058.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,314,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,178 shares of company stock worth $14,701,258. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

