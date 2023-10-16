Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 497.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,302,000 after buying an additional 6,141,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $152.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.76 and a 200 day moving average of $170.70. The company has a market capitalization of $138.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

