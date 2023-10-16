Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. William Allan Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.8% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 1,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,521.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 41,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after acquiring an additional 38,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $441.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $432.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $388.10 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.07%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.19.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

