Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 715,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,098,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $337,776,000 after purchasing an additional 352,268 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 157,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,103,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 95,661 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,715 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.47.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $90.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $157.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

