Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TMO opened at $482.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $522.32 and its 200 day moving average is $533.98. The company has a market capitalization of $186.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $470.61 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.13.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

