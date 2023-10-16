Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the third quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $188.75 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.95 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.08.

Insider Activity at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $196,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,161. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEX. StockNews.com upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.50.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

