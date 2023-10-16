Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,968,000 after purchasing an additional 821,891 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

MPC opened at $148.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $103.68 and a 52 week high of $159.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.15.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

