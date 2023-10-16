Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,060,496,000 after acquiring an additional 486,401,877 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,005,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,698,000 after purchasing an additional 220,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.7 %

VRSK stock opened at $247.60 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

Read Our Latest Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.