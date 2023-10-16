Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Bank of America decreased their target price on Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.
Veritiv Price Performance
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.13. Veritiv had a return on equity of 37.30% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritiv will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.
Veritiv Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Veritiv’s payout ratio is 11.35%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at about $506,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.
Veritiv Company Profile
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.
