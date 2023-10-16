Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their target price on Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Veritiv alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VRTV

Veritiv Price Performance

VRTV stock opened at $168.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.19. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $97.26 and a 12-month high of $169.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.13.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.13. Veritiv had a return on equity of 37.30% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritiv will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Veritiv’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at about $506,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.