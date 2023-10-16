Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$22.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$24.50 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.69.

Shares of TSE:VET traded up C$0.12 on Monday, hitting C$20.51. The company had a trading volume of 595,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,637. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.80. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.55 and a 1 year high of C$34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.87.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.44. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of C$471.36 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.1741214 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

