Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Scotiabank

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

VET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$24.50 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.69.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

VET traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$20.51. 595,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.80. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.55 and a 1 year high of C$34.00.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$471.36 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 36.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.1741214 EPS for the current year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

