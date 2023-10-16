Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Trading Down 2.9%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.66 and last traded at $22.76. 128,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 322,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.91 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 15,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $294,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 15,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $294,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,103,475 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $24,629,562.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,076,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,032,546.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,329,287 shares of company stock worth $29,955,207 in the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Vertex by 7.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vertex by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

