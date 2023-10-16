Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $370.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $373.10. 1,172,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,862. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $374.02. The company has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,202 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,309 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

