Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Shares Up 6%

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.37. Approximately 403,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,737,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vestis in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Get Vestis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VSTS

Vestis Trading Up 7.9 %

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides customized uniform rental and purchase programs in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Japan. The company's products include uniforms, floor mats, towel service, restroom supplies, equipment, mops, first aid, flame resistant, cleanroom, and healthcare. It serves food service, food processing, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and cleanroom industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.