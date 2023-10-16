Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading Up 6.5%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.56. Approximately 393,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 926,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Viasat Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average is $32.64. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.05). Viasat had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $779.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viasat

In other news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,856 shares in the company, valued at $559,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $96,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,014 shares of company stock worth $265,261 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Viasat by 12.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 14.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,971,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,582,000 after purchasing an additional 253,239 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 364,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,334,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Viasat by 31.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 31.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Stories

